Junior doctor strikes cause disruption as GP practices are forced to ask patients to ‘choose services wisely’.
Across England, junior doctors are staging a four-day strike as part of a dispute over pay which has only seen tensions rising.
Those striking are asking for better patient safety and for a 35% pay increase from the government as they say they have suffered 15 years of “pay erosion”. Although Downing Street has said that there will be no talks with the BMA unless junior doctors abandon their starting position of a 35% rise and call off the strikes.
One of the practices affected in our area is Rosedean in Liskeard. The surgery released the following statement regarding the industrial action online: “Our GP registrars, alongside their other junior doctor colleagues, are taking industrial action to encourage the Government to address the real terms pay cuts they’ve experienced over the past 15 years. Some junior doctors are expected to take part in industrial action between 7 am on Tuesday 11 April and 7 am on 15 April.
“Regardless of any strike, it is vital that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening situations. You should attend planned appointments unless contacted by the NHS.
“Please choose services wisely.”
And this message is echoed by NHS Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, the organisation is asking that people take care when using NHS services. “Please choose services wisely," they say, providing advice as to where to look for NHS assistance.
- Self-care: Visit NHS 111 online for self-care advice on things like grazed knees, coughs, and colds
- Pharmacy: Visit your local pharmacy for headaches, upset stomachs, aches, and pains. You can check your nearest pharmacy on the NHS ‘Find a Pharmacy’ page.
- NHS 111: Visit NHS 111 online or call 111 for advice and support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week
- GP: Call your GP for symptoms that will not go away
- Minor injury unit: Attend your local minor injury unit for conditions and injuries that are not life-threatening, such as sprains, fractures, and burns
- Cornwall’s 24/7 mental health helpline: Call 0800 038 5300 if you are worried about your own or someone else’s mental health
- 999: Call 999 in life-threatening emergencies. This includes trouble breathing, chest pain, severe bleeding, stroke, and loss of consciousness.
- More information can be found on the NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly website under ‘Help Us Help You’. This includes your nearest minor injury unit and hospital waiting times.
Discharge from hospital:
“NHS trusts are asking families, friends, and neighbours to work with staff to get patients home from the hospital when they are fit for discharge. If you have a loved one in hospital, please be ready to help them home as soon as they are well enough.
“Fast access one-off grants are also available. If you can support someone in your home, or in their own home, with a little extra help, please contact the ward directly.”