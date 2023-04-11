One of the practices affected in our area is Rosedean in Liskeard. The surgery released the following statement regarding the industrial action online: “Our GP registrars, alongside their other junior doctor colleagues, are taking industrial action to encourage the Government to address the real terms pay cuts they’ve experienced over the past 15 years. Some junior doctors are expected to take part in industrial action between 7 am on Tuesday 11 April and 7 am on 15 April.