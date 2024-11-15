LOCAL farmers will be making their thoughts known next week, as they protest the government’s decision to make changes to agricultural property relief.
At the end of October, the government announced in its budget that it would be making changes to agricultural property relief.
Agricultural property relief (APR) is a type of inheritance tax relief, which reduces the amount of tax that farmers and landowners must pay when farmland is passed to the next generation.
However, from April 6, 2026, the full 100 per cent relief from inheritance tax will be restricted to the first £1 million of combined agricultural and business property.
Above this amount, landowners will pay inheritance tax at a reduced rate of 20 per cent, rather than the standard 40 per cent.
Following this announcement a number of politicians, councillors and farmers across the country leapt to criticise the move, arguing that this would affect family farmer.
Ben Maguire, MP for North Cornwall is one figure which has been incredibly vocal on the issue, stating: “Ben Maguire MP said: “Our farming communities are under tremendous pressure right now. These tax changes could devastate family farms, and the delays in SFI payments are causing anxiety and financial strain for farmers who are already grappling with reduced support.
“I will also be proudly standing with the farmers who will be travelling to Westminster next Tuesday (November 19), to protest against the government’s changes to inheritance tax which will affect them deeply. I look forward to welcoming them to Parliament so that we can make their case heard loud and clear.”
In response to these changes, a number of farmers have pledged to carry out a protest, with many travelling to the capital to make their feelings known.
However, local farmers who are unable to make the trip to London, are organising a rally at Kivells Livestock Market, Holsworthy.
Farmers will be showing their support for British Farming Rally on Tuesday, November 19 (at 11am) at Kivells Livestock Market.
Organisers say that the rally is being hosted for those who can't make it to London,
Jay Waylen, who has helped arrange the rally, said: “This is an opportunity for the farming community to come together and show their support for Great British Farming, in particular with regards to the changes in the budget and inheritance tax and how that'll effect British Farming. “
The government has said that these changes aim to better target these reliefs to make them fairer, protecting small family farms.
According to the government, the latest figures show that the top seven per cent (the largest 117 claims) account for 40 per cent of the total value of agricultural property relief. This costs the taxpayer £219-million. The top two per cent of claims (37 claims) account for 22 per cent of agricultural property relief, costing £119-million.