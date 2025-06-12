Store Cattle
Chapel Farms of Newquay took top spot today with a super pair of Hereford x Steers tall but well defined and plenty of flesh at £2200, close behind was C A Kent of Liskeard with a 25 month Aberdeen Angus x Steer long and deep bodied again nicely fleshed to £2140.
AG Cowling of St Issey next with a well fleshed pair of Suckler Bred Charoais x Steers at 18 months to a top call of £1900.
Younger Steers today from JM & ME Eustice of Wadebridge who had a run of 25 which topped out at £1580 for a pen of four Aberdeen Angus x South Devon 9-10 month old Steers with a great outlook.
J Buckland of St Buryan had a long trip again but was well rewarded with his pure 9 month Simmental Steer to £1570 and a twin next at £1460.
JJ Halls of Bolventor saw his super well bred Charolais x Steers at 10 months to a top call of £1500 and FJC Masters of Cardinham saw his muscular suckled bred Limousin out of South Devon to a top of £1560 and £1520.
AG Cowling took top honours in the Heifer section with a single Charolais x Heifer deep bodied and tremendous fleshing at 17 months to £1830 and a trio of South Devon x to £1790.
Chapel Farms back in with a deep bodied Hereford x Heifer away at £1800 and a pen of four Hereford x Heifers to £1500.
Young Heifers at 10 months from JJ Halls a stunning pen of three long and wide behind to a top call of £1590.
JM & ME Eustice next with a powerful pair of Devon x Heifers at 9 months to £1370 and a pair of Limousins at the same age to £1310.
Z Brinkhurst and L Winn of Bolventor saw their young long pair of ¾ Limousins away at £1440 and £1350.
Cows and Fats
Best weighing Cows today from Messrs Cash of Launceston saw their well fleshed South Devon Cows to a top of 265ppkilo and 262 and 260ppkilo to a top of £2064.
Grazing types from P&L Wherry of Cardinham saw a Hereford Cow, big and strong to £1800, with Brinkhurst and Winn topping out at £1680 for a sweet continental x Cow.
Cows and Calves
Today we held the dispersal sale of South Devon cows and calves on behalf of the late KA Crocker of Crackington Haven which drew a large crowd and therefore sold to a wonderful trade, with the best of the outfits attaining £2500 with others to £2350 x2, £2220, £2150 and £2050 x2.
Other South Devon outfits presented by SJ and SM Ward, Truro achieved a grand £2500 & £2450.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
Tight numbers of Rearing Calves and Stirks throughout this section, beef trade still slipping but youngstock trade remains strong.
Half a row of rearing calves which sold well with Angus calves to £400 for bull calves in from Russell Risdon, Camelford with more to £365 and Angus heifer calves to £320.
Very young, fresh Hereford Bull calves sold well to £345 and £318 (only 20 days old) with a single Hereford heifer to £265 (21 days old).
For the first time in a very long time we have been tight on stirk numbers, but trade remains firm with the abundance of grass around.
Top of the section was £1160 (only 7 months) given for a well-fed Blue steer in from Two Bridges Farm of Lewannick who sold a Charolais steer well at £920 (7m), a Blue steer to £910 (7m) and a Blue heifer at £810 (7m). More about next week.
Draft Ewes
A flying trade from start to finish for Draft Ewes and a lot more could have been sold, overall average of £129.15.
Charollais x Ewes to £230 from LR Burden of Tredundle, Egloskerry.
Lleyn x Texel Ewes from Dan Lethbridge of Liskeard realised £185.
Suffolk x Ewes to £176 from three vendors. Mules to £171 and Hill Ewes to £104.
New Season Lambs
Good entry of 337 New Season Lambs met a strong trade, overall average of 316.5p, the lights topped the day at 355p for a pen of 29kgs, £103 for the young sappy Lambs from C J Parr of Forkandles, St Austell.
Fat Hoggs
The Hoggs still keep on coming today was a sharper trade, top per kilo being 294p for a pen of 36kgs, £106 from GJ Sleep of Trewannett, Boscastle.
Several pens around £130 to a top of £139 from Ivan Gribble of Battens, North Hill.
Couples
A small entry of Couples but a very strong trade, Mule 6T Doubles topped the day at £330 and Suffolk x 6T to £330 all from Wadge & Smith of South Park.
A smart run of Suffolk x Hogg Singles from Martin and Dudley Harris of Mount realised £285 and £275.
Comments
