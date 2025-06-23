Store Cattle
140 quality Cattle through the rings to a blistering trade, a top of £2490.
AR Hooper & Son of Boscastle with their annual sale of 31 Cattle saw a storming Charolais x Steer away at £2490, deep bodied and full of flesh, next was a long powerful Charolais x to £2460, then a flashy pen of four Charolais x with super rounds and fleshing away at £2420.
A Simmental x Steer with a great frame and good rounds sored to £2300 and another super younger Charolais x Steer to £2260.
A dairy x pair of British Blues with great conformation sold to £2000.
Treleaven and Old of Wadebridge had a good day with their 20 month Charolais Steer with a tremendous outlook to £2305.
MJ Sandercock of Polyphant saw his best pair of British Blues out of Friesian type Cows to a solid £1960.
Younger Steers from JR Hooper of Bude saw a 10 month Limousin x with tremendous rounds away to £1600 and an 8 month Limousin x with similar rounds to £1360.
It was the Hooper Family again in top spot in the heifer section with a pen of four long strong Charolais x Heifers with great conformation and fleshing to £2300.
A British Blue x Heifer long as you like to £2210 and a super pair of 18 month Charolais x Heifers away at £2080, their only Limousin x Heifer with a tremendous outlook sold away to £1910.
Linnick Dairies had a good day with their 14 month British Blue x Heifers selling to a top of £1640.
Several grazing type Cows around with J Heard of Tintagel seeing his best Aberdeen Angus Cow away at £2020 and A J Tonkin of Lostwithiel topping out at £1600 for his older Simmental x Cows.
Today we held the continued herd reduction of cows and calves on behalf of Jonathan and Sally Batchelor of St Gennys, being Sussex cows with Angus calves at foot varying from 2 years old up to 10 years old.
Best of the outfits reached an impressive £2900, more to £2800, £2720 x2, £2700 with most over £2000 per outfit to go on and average a super £2300.
Stirks and Rearing Calves
Tight mid-summer numbers in the Stirk section with 59 penned, trade firing on all cylinders and reaching £1180 for a pair of 6 month old Hereford steers in from J Smith of Altarnun.
This was followed by a wonderful bunch of 6-7 month old, well fed Blue steers in from R Kempthorne and Partners attained a decent £1110 with Blue heifers from the same grand stable, which sold to a premium at a healthy £1060 and £990 at only 6 months old and dairy bred.
R G Amor travelling down form Yeovil presented Blue steers which reached £1030 with Blue heifers again selling to a premium at £985 and £940 and £925 (6m).
The trade of the day was a bunch of five Friesians steers at 6-7 months old in from R Kempthorne and Partners again reached a huge £860.
A small run of rearing calves which sold well and made £475 for a smart 20 day old Hereford bull in from M P Varcoe and Partners up from St Wenn, with more to £425 x2 and £400.
Friesian bulls from the same farm made £160 and under a month old.
Draft Ewes
A smaller entry due to the good weather but met a much-improved trade, overall average of £138.88.
A Charollais Ewe from Lorna Gregory of Lower Hornacott, Boyton topped the day at £200, followed by £197 from NB Buckland of Boyton. Texel Ewes to £196 from Roger Vosper of Churchtown, Warbstow.
Suffolk x Ewes to £176 from Rundle Weldhen of St Columb, Rundle also topped the Longwools on the day at £150.
Mules to £172 and Scotch Black face Ewes to £128 from PW Harper of Roughtor.
New Season Lambs
Due to the good harvesting weather, a smaller entry but a flying trade was achieved for all weights.
Overall average of 358p, the young sappy well fleshed Lambs met the strongest trade. Several pens over 370p to a top of 387p for a pen of 42.4kg, £164 from the Stephens Family of Burscott, Holsworthy, followed by 382p for a pen of 38kgs, £145 from Rundle Weldhen of Trekenning, St Columb.
Top per head on the day was £170 for a pen of 48kgs from Lorna Gregory of Hornacott, Boyton, followed by £169 for a 60kgs Lamb from the Stephen’s family of Holsworthy.
Fat Hoggs
A smaller entry met a strong trade, top on the day was £140 sold by Rundle Weldhen of St Columb.
