IN a heartening display of community spirit, local residents and cricket enthusiasts have raised over £3,000 to help support Saltash Cricket Club after a devastating arson attack left significant portions of their facilities in ruins.
The GoFundMe page, set up just hours after the blaze last Thursday at their Chapel Field ground, has seen an overwhelming response from the local community.
The fire, which broke out around 4.07pm, caused extensive damage to the club’s equipment storage facility. Essential cricket equipment, including youth coaching materials, scoreboard, nets, gang mowers, training gear, sightscreen and two gazebos, were all destroyed in the blaze that investigators have confirmed was deliberately set.
“The response from the community has been absolutely incredible,” said club chairman, Shayn Rencher. “One of our players set up the fundraising page, so to see the total climb past £3,000 in less than a week is truly humbling.”
As well as the support of local residents, businesses across the town have also rallied, offering assistance and materials in helping the club – which runs two senior men’s teams, as well as a thriving youth section – to get back on their feet.
“What started as a terrible act of vandalism has transformed into a remarkable story of community solidarity,” said Shayn. “The donations will help us not only replace what was lost, but potentially improve our facilities for future generations.”