A NEW book, Catch The Wind, about the history of the ports of St Austell Bay has been written by local author Lyndon Allen.
“The book, my fourth, looks back through the mists of time to antiquity, including Bronze Age settlements like Blackhead Hill Fort and Castle Gotha,” said Lyndon.
“There is a comprehensive history of the building and expansion of the ports of Mevagissey, Pentewan, Ropehorn, Charlestown, St Blazey, Par and Polkerris, and the fishing industry that grew with their development. And there are mentions of Charles Rashleigh and Joseph Austen Treffry.
“The book looks at several subjects that have not been written about in depth before. These include the building and demolition of the ‘Par Stack’ landmark, the notorious Cannis Rock, off Gribbin Head, the Gwingeas Rocks and the infamous ‘Yaw’ Rock to the east of Gorran Haven.
“The book covers the history of the Polkerris and Mevagissey lifeboat stations and the crime of free trade, known as smuggling, including tales of cat and mouse games with the Preventative Service men. And there are numerous tales of shipwrecks and strandings.
“The book can be purchased via my website, www.charlestowntours.co.uk, and at Wheal Martyn and the Atishoo Gallery, Charlestown.”