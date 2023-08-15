Recently returned from a five-week residency in New York, she was invited to join the cast of Kernow Chamber Players for its latest tour. Written in rhyme, The Invisible Monkey is a family show that promises fun, laughter and songs. It follows the story of Jen, who longs for a pet of her own but lives with a wicked aunt who goes out at night to catch and eat cats and dogs, guinea pigs and hamsters. Jen eventually escapes from the house and meets a magical pet peddler who sells strange animals, like sillipedes, haterpillars and an invisible monkey.