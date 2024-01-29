MOBILE banking services provided by Lloyds and the Bank of Scotland is set to end before May 31, 2024.
Mobile bank branches were introduced to substitute for branches previously closed by the banks.
However, due to what the banks say is a limited footfall, and as part of job cuts, the services will be terminated after May.
A community banker will still visit Holsworthy after the end of the mobile service.
A spokesperson for Lloyds Bank said: “We’ve been looking at how customers are using our Mobile Branches. Many are using them less and choosing other ways to bank instead. Because of this we've made the decision to end this service.
“We’re still here to support you and there’s a number of ways you can do your everyday banking with us – online, on your mobile, over the phone or at a Post Office. You can also use a branch.
“After the service ends a Community Banker will be available in Holsworthy and Moretonhampstead. They can offer support and guidance on the ways you can bank with us.
“Following engagement with the local community, an overview of feedback we receive will be given in our Mobile Branch Service Closure Review Part two”.
Bank branch closures – full list
May 13
Holsworthy The Manor Car Park (overflow parking), North Road, EX22 6DJ
Lostwithiel Car Park, Pleyber, Christ Way, PL22 0HE
St Blazey St Blazey Football Club, Station Road, PL24 2ND
May 21
Padstow Link Road Car Park, PL28 8AX
St Columb Major Trekenning Road Car Park, TR9 6RR
May 22
Perranporth Wheal Leisure Car Park, TR6 0EY
May 28
St Mawes St Mawes Car Park, TR2 5AG
Mevagissey Mevagissey Activity Centre, Valley Road, PL26 6SA
May 29
Fowey Main Car Park, Saffron Close, PL23 1HA