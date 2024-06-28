A WIDE range of activities are planned for the 52nd Charlestown Regatta Week, taking place from Saturday, July 20, to Friday, July 26.
The annual community extravaganza, staged around the historic Georgian village and organised by a team of volunteers, features a programme of live music and entertainment for all the family.
The week’s activities help to raise funds for local charities and good causes, and in the last year Charlestown Regatta has made donations totalling more than £10,000.
The programme includes raft races, water sports, a gig rowing challenge, and favourite events such as the fun triathlon, a junior biathlon and children’s sports.
The grand carnival and flora dance procession will be followed by Proms in the Park with fireworks. There’s also an evening with entertainer Johnny Cowling and a pasty competition.
In addition, the St Austell Society of Artists is running a free art exhibition at the Pattern Hall.
The week will come to an end with the musical finale, Regatta Rocks.
In detail, the programme includes:
Saturday, July 20: 11am, junior biathlon; noon, fun triathlon with a road closure from noon to 1pm; a barbecue from 11.30am; 1pm, raft race registration and water polo; 1.30pm, children’s entertainment, sailing races in the bay from Porthpean and Pentewan Sailing Clubs, and live music from Jess Biggs; 1.45pm, Charlestown Primary School shanty singing; 2.15pm, junior raft race; 3.30pm, senior raft race.
Sunday, July 21: a nautical-themed afternoon with St Austell Coastguard, St Austell RNLI, the National Coastwatch Institution, Fowey Lifeboat and St Austell Canoe Club; from noon, barbecue, pasty workshops (from 1pm) and live music from local shanty group The Stuns’ls and Jazz Affair; 3pm, Cornish pasty competition judging.
Monday, July 22: Charlestown Rowing Club presents the Charlestown Challenge from 6pm. Local businesses, groups and organisations are invited to enter a team of four novices to join two experienced rowers and a coxswain to complete the crew to race a short triangular course off Charlestown. £40 entry fee per team – to enter email [email protected]
Tuesday, July 23: children's sports from 6pm - family fun, races and games for all ages plus the hotly-contest annual egg-travaganza!
Wednesday, July 24: Entry via donations, 7pm, live music from Jailhouse, 8pm, an evening with Johnny Cowling.
Thursday, July 25: grand carnival followed by the flora dance; 6pm, carnival entries (last entries strictly 6.30pm); 7pm, carnival procession (road closure from 6.45pm to 8.30pm); 8.30pm, Proms in the Park with St Austell Town Band and fireworks.
Friday, July 26: Regatta Rocks live music event (ticketed) – in the playing field from 6pm; performances from Joey The Lips, Martin Harley and Boundless Brothers
For further details, visit www.charlestownregatta.org or follow Charlestown Regatta Week on Facebook.