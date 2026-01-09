CLEANUP in Cornwall has gotten underway after the county was struck by Storm Goretti’s might last night, leaving around 50,000 homes without power, bringing carnage to Cornish roads and closing a number of schools and businesses.
Storm Goretti made its presence well and truly known during the evening, bringing gusts of over 123mph in some places.
Now, as winds begin to die down and the weather slowly brightens, communities across Cornwall and now faced with the task of cleaning up the damage which has been done, from fences to trees, and flooding to waste.
Follow along as we give the latest updates and reactions to last night’s carnage.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.