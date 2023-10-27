The Poppy Appeal is well underway with collectors in Morrisons and Aldi and poppies on sale in many outlets and premises in and around Liskeard.
The appeal commenced with the ‘Festival of Remembrance’ concert, which took place on Sunday, October 29, in the Public Hall.
On Sunday, November 5, at 2pm outside Webbs House, the ‘Garden of Remembrance’ will be dedicated, crosses laid on it with 1st Liskeard Scouts planting individual crosses in the raised beds to remember all the fallen named on the war memorial in Liskeard — a project they have undertaken to be part of the next generation to lead Remembrance.
On Saturday, November 11 at 11am there will be the national two minute silence to remember armistice day 1918.
Gwyneth McLoughlin, Liskeard RLB secretary, said: “We would welcome a good turn out and respectful support from traffic, buses and pedestrians if possible.”
The Remembrance parade takes place on the next day on Sunday, November 12 starting a 10.30am from the Cattle Market. The Market Cafe will kindly be opening early for breakfast and refreshments prior to the parade.
All local groups and public service representatives are invited to join the march and lay wreaths at the war memorial for 11am followed by a civic service in St Martin’s Church. There will be a short presentation of youth awards afterwards in the Public Hall about 1pm.
Refreshments will be available after the return for RBL members and guests in the RBL club followed by a raffle and auction.
“We look forward to a good turn out and support from the town for this national day of importance and pride, organised by the Town Council.” Gwyneth added.
Should wreaths be required contact Sara Treeby on 07772 757918.
If anyone wishes to check the risk assessment contact Gwyneth on 07764 937054.