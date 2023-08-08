IT was an exciting time for the club when Liskeard Young Farmers took home gold at the Cornwall County Rally.
On July 29, members of the Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) travelled down to the county chairman’s farm in Talskiddy, near St Columb, to take part in the rally.
Lisa Pearce, club chairman, said: “We had an excellent day taking part in all the different competitions and we only went and won it overall!
“We took home seven trophies altogether so a massive well done to all our members who competed. A fun day was had by all!”