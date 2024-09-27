A NAVAL warrant officer who has given his own time to restore war graves has done an “incredible job” says Liskeard’s Royal British Legion.
Members of the RBL and Royal Naval Association were given a guided tour of cemeteries at St Martin’s Church and Lanchard by Warrant Officer Neil Walsh.
Over many months, Neil has uncovered, gently excavated and restored the Commonwealth war graves of men and women who lost their lives in World War One and Two and whose names are recorded on Liskeard’s War Memorial.
“Neil took on this labour of love many months ago, with full backing and training from the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, because he felt outraged by the neglected state of so many of these graves,” said RBL secretary Gwyneth Mc Loughlin. “It turned out to be a huge job, and he has worked mostly single-handedly. Those of us who joined him in the cemeteries had nothing but praise for him.”
Using Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) records, Neil was able to locate 13 graves at St Martin’s which had either subsided, or become hidden under live red ant hills, tree roots and overgrowth, said Gwyneth.
“We felt it showed gross neglect, and disrespect towards those who made the ultimate sacrifice. This is despite an annual maintenance grant being given by the CWGC towards their upkeep to Cornwall Council, who are now responsible for maintenance work in our cemeteries.”
While working in St Martin’s, Neil found the grave of Lt Lapenotiere, who in 1805 was charged with delivering the news, from Falmouth, of the Trafalgar victory to the King in London.
At Lanchard cemetery, Neil has cut back bamboo, clearing up discarded needles and dog mess in order to be able to do careful excavation and cleaning of blackened headstones, now restored to show off their marble or Portland stone.
“The task now begins to marry up records kept in the town museum of those named on our war memorial against the graves now restored, to add photographs of the graves, and if possible, to try to obtain photographs of the casualty,” said Gwyneth.
“To this end, if any family descendant can provide a copy of a photograph of their ancestor, please ring me on 07764 937054.
“The public is now asked to show respect for these graves and help maintain the standard now achieved by Neil, particularly in respect of walking dogs through the cemeteries.”
Following the guided tour, mayor of Liskeard Christina Whitty said: “What an amazing job Neil has done with all the war graves, he also found some MOD graves which he worked on, and they are all looking really nice now.
“I would like to thank Neil for all his commitment and dedication.”