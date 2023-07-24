Liskeard’s Traders Town Projects had applied to the Good Growth Shared Prosperity Fund for £39,000 to install a covered walkway and living walls, a bandstand, and bespoke wrought iron arches in the shopping streets.
Speaking on behalf of the Town Projects team, Julian Smith said that Cornwall Council had told them that the application needed to contain more detail.
“The committee rejected the application on a number of perhaps rather spurious points,” said Mr Smith, who also sits on Liskeard Town Council.
“They seemed to think that it hadn’t been supported by the Town Council, which was odd, given that several councillors are involved.
“There were also some technical things – they felt we hadn’t given enough detail on certain aspects.”
The Traders Town Projects Company now intends to resubmit the application early in August. The team were set to make a presentation at Liskeard Town Council’s meeting last night (Tuesday) following which it was hoped a formal resolution would be made to support the project.
Meanwhile the town’s Chamber of Commerce had also applied to the Shared Prosperity Fund for £20,000 to contribute toward the scheme, and this application is in progress, said Mr Smith.
“I had an encouraging zoom meeting with the Good Growth team and they’ve asked for more information, which I’m putting together,” he explained.
“We were rather disappointed about the result of the first application but there are always these sorts of hurdles to jump over. We’re all working together, Liskeard Town Council, the Chamber and the Traders Association – we all want to achieve these grants to build up the town for customers and investors and to create jobs.”