A TOWN council is encouraging local residents to get involved with a new twinning association group as it renews its links with towns in France and Ukraine.
Twinning first began in Liskeard on October 31, 1974 when the Liskeard – Quimperle Twinning Association held its inaugural meeting, visits followed between the two towns in April 1975, and the twinning charters were finally signed in Quimperle in September 1975 and in Liskeard in October 1975.
Many years of visits and collaboration between schools, sports clubs and community groups followed, before the association was disbanded in November 2001 due to waning interest with responsibilities passed to the town council.
Now the town council is looking to set up a new Twinning Association to foster friendships, encourage visits, develop contacts, and broaden understanding of the cultural, recreational, educational and commercial activities between the linked towns.
As a start, conversations have happened with both towns about collaborating for Liskeard Unlocked and European Heritage Open Days (in September) to share dance, food, singing and storytelling and both are keen to collaborate.
Anyone who is interested in taking part or has ideas is invited to attend a meeting on April 5 at 1pm in the Emily Hobhouse Room at the Public Hall.