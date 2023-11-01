RAIL users have been left looking for alternative modes of travel this morning after Great Western Railway announced that all services on it’s line between Liskeard and Looe have been cancelled due to a ‘points failure’.
A GWR spokesperson explained: “A points failure is a fault with the movable pieces of track that enable trains to change tracks.
“We are sorry for the delay to your journey today. “
Passengers who have purchased a ticket for the route can use it on the GoCornwall 73 bus route. This service travels to: Liskeard Station, St Keyne Community Centre, Sandplace Station, and Looe Station.
The spokesperson added: “An hourly road replacement service is in place.
“If you require any further assistance or information please speak to a member of train crew or station staff. Alternatively please use station help points where provided.”
Despite alternatives being available, disruption is expected until the end of the day.
More information can be found on the website www.journeycheck.com/greatwesternrailway