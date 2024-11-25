DISRUPTION to the main line from Plymouth to Penzance has extended to the Looe valley line.
Flooding and debris from Storm Bert this weekend has impacted many GWR routes including the Liskeard to Looe service.
Disruption is expected to last until the end of the day.
A spokesperson for GWR said: “Due to severe weather yesterday and overnight, we have had to suspended or reduced train services on several routes due to flooding and fallen trees blocking the railway.
“The line between Liskeard and Looe is affected and Network Rail need to carry out an examination of the line to check for fallen trees, flooding and any damage that may have been caused.
“We are unable to offer alternative transport at this time and cannot guarantee we will be able to get you to your destination. You are advised not to attempt to travel along this route.”
Customers are being advised that tickets for today (Monday November 25) will be valid for journeys tomorrow including peak services.
Alternatively, customers can request refunds by going to gwr.com/refunds
Journeys can be checked by going to www.gwr.com/.../travel-updates/check-your-journey...