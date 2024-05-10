STUDENTS from Liskeard School, have celebrated the success of their Careers in the Community event held at The Workshed.
This week, twenty Year 7 students took the trip to the town’s new workspace to participate in a digital marketing workshop hosted by PB&J Web Design, where they explored innovative ways to market their hometown.
On top of this, the students also had the opportunity to meet with other Workshed residents, gaining valuable insights into the diverse range of industries and career paths available right on their doorstep.
Mr Rowe, head of Year 7 at the school commented on the trip, he said: “It was rewarding to spend time with students who earned their spot on this trip through their merits and good behaviour. The Workshed is an intriguing space that's evolving within the Liskeard community. I highly recommend paying it a visit!”
Jessica Bents, founding director of PB&J Web Design Ltd added: "Yesterday's visit solidified my belief in the power of youth engagement. Exposing them to the local creative industries and seeing their ideas for promoting Liskeard was inspiring. These students are brimming with potential, and I can't wait to see how their talents shape the future of our town."
A spokesperson from the Workshed has also expressed the value of inviting local students to gain insight into the world of work and opportunity – which they might not have been aware of - which is available in and around Liskeard.
They said: “It was a privilege to highlight some of Liskeard’s hidden industries to students of Liskeard School. All service users at the Workshed were thoroughly impressed with just how engaged the pupils were! The Workshed would be delighted to work with the school anytime again.”
A spokesperson from Liskeard school added: “Liskeard School and Community College is committed to providing students with a well-rounded education that includes exposure to a variety of career options. The Careers in the Community program connects students with local businesses and professionals to help them explore their interests and develop a vision for their future.”