During the mayor choosing ceremony last week, Liskeard Silver Band were granted an ‘Honorary Freedom of the Town’ certificate by Cllr Simon Cassidy and Liskeard Town Council.
Members of the band were invited on stage to receive their certificate which was given to them for there service to the town.
Liskeard Silver Band have been present in the town for approximately 190 years.
“This is an honour to receive such recognition from the local community, especially at a time where we are looking to the future, with some exciting work going on behind the scenes which we hope to be able to announce shortly.”