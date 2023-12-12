Santa and volunteer leaders toured the streets of Liskeard over the weekend of December 17.
Along the route, Santa’s little helpers walked with buckets of free Christmas chocolate lollies which they handed out.
This was in addition to donation buckets which were looking to raise money to support the program the Scouts group offers to young members as well as public events which are hosted in Castle Park throughout the year.
On Saturday, December 16, the tour departed for the start of its journey on Charter Way, before making its way around the town, down streets such as St Cleer Road and Little Dean before ending its route on Briarwood.
On Sunday, Santa arrived at the Highwayman in Dobwalls and ended his journey at Menheniot cricket club.
Cllr Simon Cassidy (pictured, right) paid a visit to the tour, got to meet members of the Scouts group and shook hands with Santa himself.