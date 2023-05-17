Lisa Ince, from the Liskeard Scouts explained: “It was so lovely to see so many scouting families, the Mayor of Liskeard, local councillors and members of the public come out on a very wet day to help litter pick for the Big help out. We collected 19 bin bags of litter just around Castle Park and roads leading from our Scout hut. Thanks to Nick Craker for organising the rubbish to be collected at the end of the day.”