Lisa Ince, from the Liskeard Scouts explained: “It was so lovely to see so many scouting families, the Mayor of Liskeard, local councillors and members of the public come out on a very wet day to help litter pick for the Big help out. We collected 19 bin bags of litter just around Castle Park and roads leading from our Scout hut. Thanks to Nick Craker for organising the rubbish to be collected at the end of the day.”
Cllr Simon Cassidy, mayor of Liskeard, added: “1st Liskeard Scouts played a huge part in the events of Coronation and we are grateful for their support. Braving lashing rain and cold they came out in large numbers and lead the Litter Pick across Castle Park as part of the Big Help Out with other volunteers and Councillors and judging by the bags of rubbish at the end they certainly did their bit well!”