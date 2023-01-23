A musical extravaganza greeted a long awaiting audience in Liskeard School & Community College on the evening of Wednesday, January 11, with the very first Christmas Concert of 2023.
Having had to postpone the previously arranged date in December due to poor weather conditions, students and staff were still on form and produced a fabulous evening of musical entertainment. A number of talented performers (including a harp soloist) graced the stage, performing an array of musical ensembles.
Mr Mark Bond and Miss Jane Warwick, who both lead Music at the school, commented that the evening was a great success despite being a little late, and that although it is now January this hasn’t dampened the Christmas spirit.
On display during the concert was the Soul Band, the Year 7, 8 and 9 instrumental group, a Key Stage 3 singing group, the Zalick family band and the Year 10 GCSE Music group. Many soloists and duets complimented the programme of music, and parents/carers were left astounded by the standard of musicianship displayed throughout.
A spokesperson from the school said: ‘‘Music at Liskeard School continues to flourish. The appetite for creativity has never been stronger, and students are already looking forward to their next opportunity to perform.’’