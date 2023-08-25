Staff at Liskeard School and Community College were proud of the “amazing and inspiring” Year 11 students and their GCSE success.
A spokesperson said: “Year 11 have worked so incredibly hard this past year and we are so pleased by the progress everyone has made, both this year and across their secondary school journey.
“We are delighted that so many students have achieved so well this year, contributing to a very positive set of results.
“As we continue on our journey of academic excellence with inclusivity for all, we want to celebrate the success of every student. We are incredibly proud of the efforts that everyone has put into achieving their GCSEs and other qualifications and recognise how well students have worked to achieve the very high standards we set and aspire to. We are exceptionally proud of all of our students for achieving this milestone and continuing to work towards an excellent education, giving themselves the best life chances.
“We are looking forward to warmly welcoming many of our GCSE students into Liskeard School Sixth Form and wish everyone the very best in their next steps as we all work together to live successful, responsible lives. Please contact the Sixth Form team if you have any queries or would like information about enrolment.”
Headteacher Dan Wendon thanked students for their ‘dedication, resilience and motivation, parents and families for their support and teachers and staff for the exceptional teaching and support offered to students across their time at school.
He added: “I am exceptionally pleased by our GCSE success and wish every student the very best as they take their next exciting steps in education, training and employment.”