Liskeard School and Community College held a Green Careers Day on Monday, February 6, where all Year Eight students enjoyed a whole day of sessions and workshops run by some of the South West’s leading environmental organisations.
Janine Bisson, Education Projects Manager from the Cornwall Education Business Partnership, commented: “It was a great day working with students from Liskeard School.
“I was so impressed with their engagement, their imagination and creativity.
“Students were able to meet different employers from across Cornwall, in areas such as tourism, farming, engineering and the music industry, and got a real insight into what careers in the green sector look like.”
Part of the day was taken up by an enterprise workshop organised by Falmouth University, with the aim to produce designs for an Eco Festival and present their ideas to the class at the end of the session.
Students got into teams and battled against each other in a fierce competition, the final decision as to the winners of the competition was made by the visitors from Falmouth University and Cornwall Council.
Paul Russell, Course Leader in Sustainable Tourism and Sustainable Festival Management at Falmouth University, commented: “It was great to see such enthusiasm from the students for the activity and I was genuinely impressed by the level of understanding that the students had about a range of current sustainability challenges that we face in tourism and festival management.”
Well done to the two winning teams with their fabulously thought out designs and ideas, who designed the ‘Fun in the Sun’ Festival and the ‘Soul Food’ Festival. Excellent attention to detail was displayed by both winning teams. The winning designs will be displayed in Liskeard School Reception.
Mrs Hydes, Career Lead at Liskeard School, commented: “At Liskeard School, we are continually looking for motivational ways to support our students in preparation for their future career. ‘Green Careers’ reach into every aspect of our lives and offer young people an exciting array of opportunities.
“As always, our students were inquisitive, enthusiastic, and incredible representatives of our school community.
“These opportunities for our students don’t happen without the support of all the brilliant Cornish businesses and organisations that attended on the day and to them we are incredibly thankful.”