A year of achievements in 2024 included: promoting keeping active and mental health in January with the RED Pass the Baton Challenge; collecting almost 50kg of food donations and doing a Foodbank run in February, as well as raising awareness of the local defibrillators and how to use them; highlighting invisible barriers to exercise alongside Diabetes UK in March; and taking part in the Plymouth Race for Life in June, becoming top fundraisers at the event with more than £1500 for Cancer Research UK;