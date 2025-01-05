A COMMUNITY running group is looking forward to good things ahead as it celebrates a successful year.
Power Runs Cornwall is a social group offering free sessions for people of all abilities in both continuous running and jeffing (run/walk technique).
Since its launch at the end of 2021, the group has increased in size and now averages 25 members per session, from those who are complete beginners, to experienced marathon runners.
“We encourage people to dip in and out, as we appreciate people lead busy and demanding lives,” says run leader Sandra Haynes. “We want to be available when people feel they need us, rather than people feeling they have to commit to every week.”
Thanks to funding in 2024 from Liskeard Town Council and the National Lottery Community Fund, Power Runs Cornwall has been able to put six people through the England Athletics Leadership in Running Fitness qualification.
“This has provided the group with more run leaders, ensuring every person feels fully supported when they take part in a session with us,” says Sandra.
“All our run leaders have come from within the group, so they fully understand how people may feel, especially if they are new to the activity. They know how to offer support and guidance to help people to develop and grow in confidence.”
Power Runs has helped many local people to improve their fitness and running ability – but the group is about much more than just sport. The organisation is committed to being an active part of its community and has given back in many ways over the past 12 months, from fundraising for the local Foodbank, to bringing smiles with themed costumed runs over Halloween and Christmas.
A year of achievements in 2024 included: promoting keeping active and mental health in January with the RED Pass the Baton Challenge; collecting almost 50kg of food donations and doing a Foodbank run in February, as well as raising awareness of the local defibrillators and how to use them; highlighting invisible barriers to exercise alongside Diabetes UK in March; and taking part in the Plymouth Race for Life in June, becoming top fundraisers at the event with more than £1500 for Cancer Research UK;
“Throughout the winter months we focused on the Let’s Lift The Curfew Campaign – promoting ways for both women and men to feel safe whilst exercising in the dark,” says Sandra.
“In November our members marshalled at the Cornish Marathon and joined the East Cornwall Harriers as stewards for Liskeard Light Up.”
December was one of the busiest months of all for the group, with a series of fundraising runs supporting the Liskeard and Looe Foodbank, Man Down Cornwall, and the RNLI.
“Power Runs Cornwall is looking forward to 2025 with more initiatives planned to inspire and motivate people to get active,” said Sandra.
“This will include a run and talk meeting every month (tea and cake included!) to improve mental wellbeing.”