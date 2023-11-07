Despite torrential rain, Liskeard held a Field of Remembrance event on Sunday, November 5, at 2pm outside Webbs House as part of the Poppy Appeal.
Gwyneth McLoughlin, chair of the RBL, said: “This event is another way to commemorate those who have lost their lives in the armed forces and a cross denotes this, laid by members of the public for personal reasons or on behalf of an organisation, regiment, unit, or similar. It is a personal tribute and the field table remains in place until the period of Remembrance ends.”
This year a ‘Garden of Remembrance’ was included, using the raised beds outside Webbs House.
The 1st Liskeard Scouts, under the enthusiastic leadership of Lisa Ince, planted their crosses to commemorate all the names of those from Liskeard who gave their lives in both world wars and post WWII, currently 137 names, to show they will never be forgotten. They were helped by the 2nd Liskeard Guides.
“We appreciate the input from all the youth organisations within the town to collaborate the role of the RBL Liskeard branch,” Gwyneth continued.
The Remembrance Parade will be held on Sunday, November 12, leaving the Cattle Market at 10.30am, to the war memorial for wreath laying at 11am and a civic service in St Martins Church after.
Following the return march, all youth groups are asked to make their way to the Public Hall for the presentation of trophies and medals and enjoy a pastry and drink.