A drop in meeting was held this morning in Liskeard’s Public Hall to give members of the public an opportunity to find out more about the proposed new Cornwall Council Service Hub and to ask any questions about the projects.
The three-storey Service Hub, which could be located in the Cattle Market car park, would house the local authority’s Registrars, Adult Education, Adult Day Services, Family Hub, Safe and Well, and the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), replacing some existing Cornwall Council-owned properties in Liskeard.
Following the proposed plans there has been concern from local people over the potential loss of parking spaces in town. The council however have assured that they are looking to maintain parking across the site with all of the different projects (Rosedean Surgery, Work Shed and Integrated Services Hub) coming forward.
To have your say or find out more visit: https://letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/liskeard-service-hub?tool=survey_tool&fbclid=IwAR1GJBu9hm8ihMQ8PrR7Z7LmoC7suqu-9_WMnZGcy8VtDWy2tdODMJl-fnM
The Cornish Times attended the meeting to find out more from various people who are involved in the project. Read the full report in next week’s paper (January 18).