LISKEARD Town Council has chosen Hemingway Design, a highly experienced team of urban and multidisciplinary designers to help them prepare a community-led Vision and Action Plan for the town.
The London-based consultants will undertake an assessment of Liskeard and the range of projects it has underway, and work with residents, businesses and community organisations to agree how the town should continue to move forward and respond to the varied challenges that it faces.
Representatives from Hemingway Design visited the town for two days last month, taking in key sites, as well as meeting with officers, businesses and other stakeholders.
“Cornish communities are always very passionate about their towns, and we are looking forward to working with the people of Liskeard,” said Wayne Hemingway. “We are holding a public workshop on Monday, February 17 and hope as many people as possible will take this opportunity to get involved and shape the future of the town. Please get in touch with the Town Council if you would like to take part.”
A spokesperson for Liskeard Town Council added: “No town can stand still; they continue to adapt and grow. We know lots of people who live and visit Liskeard have views and ideas about its past, present and future. We often see ideas and comments posted on social media from passionate people about our town. Now is everyone’s chance to input and help shape the economic vision of our town.
“We have commissioned Hemingway Design to lead this vital work, who can bring an outside perspective whilst listening to all the local challenges and great ideas that will take our town forward into its next chapter, and we encourage everyone to come along to the workshop and get involved.”
The workshop will be held on Monday, February 17 at 5.30pm in the Public Hall and will include refreshments. To book your place please email [email protected] or telephone 01579 345407.
The project is being funded by a grant from the Cornwall Council Town Accelerator Fund.