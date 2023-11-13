Once again, there have been several events held in Liskeard to launch and support the period of Remembrance and to ensure the valiant sacrifice made in the past, through the money raised via the Poppy Appeal, can be used to support veterans and their families today who face challenges and difficulties.
The selling of poppies, which since 1921 has become the symbol of the Royal British Legion, has been active again and ably organised by Sara Treeby and her army of helpers.
The organisers thanked both Morrisons and Aldi for providing space each day for the poppy table, as well as schools, care homes, shops and other establishments displaying a box of poppies.
A Liskeard Royal British Legion member said: “While this is the most intensive period for sales, it must be remembered that the Poppy Appeal runs throughout the year at various other events such as the Liskeard Show and Steam Rallies.
“People are invariably incredibly generous and the final total will be disclosed when we know it.”