Liskeard relay for life returns to celebrate it’s 15th birthday

LAUGHTER, tears, music and sunshine shone through Liskeard’s Relay for Life weekend as teams and supporters came together for the first time in three years on the Lux Park rugby field.

A huge feeling of celebration underpinned the event which is now in its 15th year in the town.

Starting with the Survivors’ lap of honour, the sponsored circuits around the track continued for 24 hours. Teams dressed up for themed laps to raise awareness of different types of cancer – and live music from local artists, bands and choirs accompanied them through the Saturday afternoon and evening.

Stalls and competitions on the field helped boost the total raised by all the teams this year, which so far stands at more than £20,000 and counting.

As dusk fell, the Candle of Hope ceremony began with a reading of ‘Tonight I Light this Candle’, and people walked around the track in memory of loved ones lost - or in solidarity with those undergoing cancer treatment now.

Minions completing the Liskeard relay for life ( Jon Harris Photography ) ( Jon Harris Photography )

Speaking after the event, one of the longest-standing teams, Parkers Pink Ladies, said: “It was so great to all be back together again!

“Tigger was an amazing MC, he really kept the buzz going, the young entertainment crew were brilliant in all they did. Every element of the weekend was just so lovely.”

Committee chairman Carrie Richards also gave her thanks to teams and members of the public: “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone that came and supported us over the weekend. It was wonderful to be able to all get together on the rugby field again and it was made even more special as it was our 15th year of Relay for Life taking place in Liskeard. The atmosphere was amazing and the fantastic music, refreshments and stalls gave it a real festival feel.