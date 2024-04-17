THE British Transport Police have announced that a person has died following an incident on the train tracks near Liskeard railway station.
It was reported that officers were called to the line at around 11.09am on April 15 after receiving a report of a casualty on the tracks.
A spokesperson from the British Transport Police said: “Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”
It was said that Devon and Cornwall Police were called at 11pm to assist with initial enquiries at the scene.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.