The home page of our new Liskeard Radio website has links to the Visit Liskeard ‘What’s On’ pages....here are a selection of events we are happy to highlight this month;
Music in the Cattle Market
Music in the Cattle Market takes place most Thursdays between 10.30am and 11.30am.
Hella Tovar will be playing her accordion. You are invited to sing along or just sit back and listen. You are also more than welcome to bring your own instrument and join in.
Chairs will be limited, so feel free to bring a cushion and rug in case it is cold! 10.30am to 11.30am
Hallowe’en Charms and Witches at Liskeard Museum
October 21 to 28
Free Admit
Join Liskeard and District Museum for October half-term, for some autumnal magic and eerie crafts. All for free. Crafts, Origami, and a Halloween Dress Up Corner.
All activities are free to enjoy if you can, please consider making a donation to our lovely museum, to help us keep putting on events like this one.
This event will be running from Saturday, October 21 – Saturday, October 28, Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm, and Saturday 10am – 1pm
Murdered to Death
CAMP Theatre are proud to announce their autumn touring production “Murdered to Death” by Peter Gordon, a comedy murder mystery and an affectionate but irreverent take on the doyenne of crime, Agatha Christie
Lady of the Manor Mildred Bagshott is entertaining an assortment of guests for the weekend – a retired colonel and his wife, a French art dealer, a glamorous society model and, unexpectedly, a local celebrity amateur sleuth, Miss Maple. As the plot develops several questions are answered: Will Miss Maple be the harbinger of violent death? Is Inspector Pratt as intelligent as his name suggests? And which of the household does Bunting the butler take up the back stairs?
This hilarious comedy-drama is assured to be a crowd-pleaser so book your tickets now. All profits go to charity.
October 26, 7.30pm – Sterts Theatre and Arts Centre
Tickets £12 from www.sterts.co.uk or 01579 362382
October 27, 7.30pm – Downderry and Seaton Village Hall
Tickets £12 from www.downderryandseatonvillagehall.co.uk or 01752 852155
Festival of Remembrance
October 29, 2023 at 7 pm
Join the Royal British Legion for their Festival of Remembrance on Sunday, October 29, at 7pm at Liskeard Public Hall. Polperro Fisherman’s Choir and Liskeard Silver Band will be performing. Tickets £5.
Antiques and Collectors Fair at Pensilva
October 29 9am to 3pm
The biggest one day fair in Cornwall returns after the Covid break with up to 75 stalls, held the last Sunday each month (except August). Long established fair with a good variety of stands selling jewellery, silver, gold, ceramics, art, glass, pottery, pictures, postcards, stamps, small furniture and much more. The Boxman will have his amazing selection of boxes, cases, fossils and old bits and bobs plus the quirky, rare and unusual.
Millennium House Pensilva, 9am to 3pm. Admission £1, free parking