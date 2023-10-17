Lady of the Manor Mildred Bagshott is entertaining an assortment of guests for the weekend – a retired colonel and his wife, a French art dealer, a glamorous society model and, unexpectedly, a local celebrity amateur sleuth, Miss Maple. As the plot develops several questions are answered: Will Miss Maple be the harbinger of violent death? Is Inspector Pratt as intelligent as his name suggests? And which of the household does Bunting the butler take up the back stairs?