For Liskeard School & Community College sixth formers Henry Rollings and Jacob Blick, however, metal music is no étape provisoire, it’s their raison d’être. Henry and Jacob are two best friends who aim to bring heavy metal music to new audiences and demonstrate the diversity that the genre can offer. When they were kids, they bonded over a common love of music and have been jamming together since they began studying music for GCSE. When they were given the opportunity to spread their passion to new audiences via Liskeard Radio, they couldn’t pass it up.