It is said that many teenagers go through “a metal phase”... mine involved the purchase of the Rainbow album Down To Earth, soon to be discarded as those new-fangled synthesizer bands emerged to transform mainstream music...
For Liskeard School & Community College sixth formers Henry Rollings and Jacob Blick, however, metal music is no étape provisoire, it’s their raison d’être. Henry and Jacob are two best friends who aim to bring heavy metal music to new audiences and demonstrate the diversity that the genre can offer. When they were kids, they bonded over a common love of music and have been jamming together since they began studying music for GCSE. When they were given the opportunity to spread their passion to new audiences via Liskeard Radio, they couldn’t pass it up.
According to Henry: “What we believe makes metal music so great is its sheer depth and versatility: the genre covers a vast number of subgenres, each with varying experimental sounds that we feel can fit anyone’s musical tastes. Virtually every popular genre of music has been implemented into metal to some extent, so whether you like rap, opera or even pop music, there is something here for everyone”.
From classic rock through alt metal, thrash metal, death metal to metalcore, all the subgenres and everything in between, The Metal Takeover show on Liskeard Radio is gold for headbangers everywhere.
Listen live on Liskeard Radio every Saturday 3pm at www.liskeardradio.com, watch live and catch up with previous shows on Mixcloud.