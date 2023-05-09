On ‘You Alone Choose The Table’ has a swaying, almost lazy quality to it which you just want to let wash over you before ‘Scattershot Comeback’ goes full wig-out again with guitars that sound like shooting stars and a beat that gathers pace with itself like a racing mind in the middle of the night. Penultimate track, ‘The Last Blood Moon of the Year’, is my favourite connection as the rich, hypnotic acoustic strumming and Goodspeed’s voice make for a mystical sound that builds layer upon layer to leave your head in a delicious, Doors-esque swirl. The album closes out with ‘Reprise’ which follows on from the previous track like the proverbial backwards played devil worship message just to leave you feeling disorientated. What I love most about this album is the freedom, the experimentation and the creativity which knows no bounds and that, dear reader, is a rare treat in this day and age.