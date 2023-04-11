Release Date: Out Now
As the Summer approaches and our thoughts turn to drinking in a field with music wafting along on a warm breeze it seems timely that Plymouth quartet the Busketeers are building up to the release of their new album of original material. You see, these four gents are the quintessential English festival band who know when to break out the big belters and when to drop one of their own compositions into the mix for you to fall in love with. New single ‘Like A Kite’ falls firmly into the latter category with a wistful acoustic strum and luscious vocal harmonies lead by a Paolo Nutini like lead voice. This is a simple love song about letting fate take the wheel to see if love really does always find away and you’ll feel like you’ve always known it which is always a great feeling. There’s more to come from these chaps in the coming weeks, months and, if we’re very lucky, years.
You can catch the Busketeers all over Cornwall this summer playing intimate pub shows or big festival stages but whatever the venue you can but your bottom dollar that they’ll be singing their hearts out, swapping their instruments with consummate ease and smiling the smiles of men who love what they’re doing. The band’s new album is due out in May.
More information: www.facebook.com/TheBusketeersOfficial
Live Dates:
31st March - The Copley Arms, Hessenford
16th April - Eliot Arms, Saltash
29th April - Wheal Tor, Liskeard
11th June - Smugglers Den Inn, Newquay
9th July - Eliot Arms, Saltash (afternoon)
30th July - Rock Oyster Festival, Wadebridge
6th August - Trevallick’s Farm Shop, Liskeard
9th-13th August - Boardmaster’s Festival, Newquay
25th August - Tunes in the Park, Port Eliot
27th August - Wilcove Inn, Torpoint
