As the Summer approaches and our thoughts turn to drinking in a field with music wafting along on a warm breeze it seems timely that Plymouth quartet the Busketeers are building up to the release of their new album of original material. You see, these four gents are the quintessential English festival band who know when to break out the big belters and when to drop one of their own compositions into the mix for you to fall in love with. New single ‘Like A Kite’ falls firmly into the latter category with a wistful acoustic strum and luscious vocal harmonies lead by a Paolo Nutini like lead voice. This is a simple love song about letting fate take the wheel to see if love really does always find away and you’ll feel like you’ve always known it which is always a great feeling. There’s more to come from these chaps in the coming weeks, months and, if we’re very lucky, years.