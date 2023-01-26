Radio presenters come in all shapes and sizes... at Liskeard Radio we are fortunate to have an incredible variety of shows being produced. From specialist music shows such as Wolfie’s Rockabilly show and Steve Hunt’s folk show Anthems In Eden to Phil Seeva’s long running Breakfast Chat show and Martin Calvert’s magazine style show... the diversity of community radio is apparent. If you want to be a DJ then Liskeard Radio offers full broadcast training and support.
The station has previously worked in partnership with the Whitehead-Ross Education Consulting via the Kickstarter Scheme and will soon be assisting with the Duke Of Edinburgh Award. Presenter slots are open to all ages and all genres. If you would like to know more email [email protected] for further details.
Listen on www.liskeardradio.com, watch the live video streams on Mixcloud and interact in real time via Mixcloud chat, Facebook and WhatsApp.