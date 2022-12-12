DJ Paul Program’s guest on Liskeard Unsigned last week was piano tuner to the stars and Ruby Starlings frontman Roy Villanis. If you missed the show you can Listen Again to all the past shows on www.mixcloud.com/liskeardradio. This week’s Liskeard Unsigned will see a round up of this year’s guests Colour TV, Andy Brice, Eyes Of Caelum, King Dinoaur, Souls Of Misfortune, Laura & The Jazz Capsule and Company B. Coming up next year are exclusive interviews with The Cabarats, Raikes, Hungry Bears and MRB. If you make original music please send mp3s to [email protected]