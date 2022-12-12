Weather permitting, veteran Liskeard Radio presenter David Ambler will chat about the role of the church this week as he entertains Father Gilmour McDermott, the Parish Priest of Our Lady and St Neot Catholic Church on West Street Friday (December 16, 10am) and the Reverend Andrew Day of Liskeard Wesley Methodist Church on Barn Street Friday (December 19, 10am). Also guesting on Friday will be Stuart House manager Sioux Dunster.
DJ Paul Program’s guest on Liskeard Unsigned last week was piano tuner to the stars and Ruby Starlings frontman Roy Villanis. If you missed the show you can Listen Again to all the past shows on www.mixcloud.com/liskeardradio. This week’s Liskeard Unsigned will see a round up of this year’s guests Colour TV, Andy Brice, Eyes Of Caelum, King Dinoaur, Souls Of Misfortune, Laura & The Jazz Capsule and Company B. Coming up next year are exclusive interviews with The Cabarats, Raikes, Hungry Bears and MRB. If you make original music please send mp3s to [email protected]
We would also like to welcome aboard our latest sponsor, Pro-Tech Solutions who provide much needed computer and phone repairs. If you are a local business and interested in joining the expanding community that sponsor Liskeard Radio email [email protected] for details.
You can listen to Liskeard Radio via www.liskeardradio.com