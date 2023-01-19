Special guests on this Saturday’s Liskeard Unsigned show (7pm) are Shelley and Leo from The Cabarats, an unorthodox quintet on a mission to enchant the world.
Using a collection of intriguing instruments, the group concoct a spell-binding musical potion designed to thrill and entertain audiences far and wide. Mixing Balkan ska, reggae, folk and circus dub, The Cabarats bring a new musical experience to the global underground.
Following the success of their debut album Out Of The Bag, The Rats crowdfunded towards recording their second album at Momentum Studios in Plymouth.
The festival favourites have played the Freedom Festival, Boomtown, Bestival and the BBC Introducing Stage at Looe Saves The Day, Plymouth Pavilions, the Acorn Theatre and toured the UK and Europe. You can catch them live on Saturday, February 4, at Annabel’s Cabaret & Discotheque in Plymouth.
Also back by popular demand on Saturday (3pm) is the Teenage Takeover show with Henry Rollings and Jacob Blick from Liskeard School & Community College. The show promises to be “very metal”.
Listen on www.liskeardradio.com, watch the live video streams on Mixcloud and interact inreal time via Mixcloud chat, Facebook and WhatsApp.