FOR the third successive year the Pelynt Young Farmers toured the local villages in a convoy of some thirty-five wonderfully illuminated tractors which finally came to rest in Bullers Quay Car Park in Looe at just before 6pm.
A much-anticipated event, favoured by mild, dry weather, drew large crowds that lined the West Looe Quayside, Looe Bridge and filled the car-park itself for the impressive spectacle akin to a famous cola advert of some years ago.
As the vehicles came into sight there were loud cheers and applause as each in turn blasted their horns to announce their arrival. All were adorned with seasonal lighting and mascots front, back and sides.
Looe Harbour Commission had sectioned a large area of the car park off several hours earlier in order to accommodate the convoy and, led by Harbour Master Tina Hicks, the team efficiently directed the huge-wheeled vehicles into their respective bays to the cheers of expectant families.
As was the case last year, Liskeard Radio Presenter Mike Allsopp provided the Christmas music and commentary whilst, for refreshment, Copperfish Gin Distillery were on hand with Mulled Wine and Looe Bakery stayed open late to offer teas, coffees and pastries.
It was good to see that, even after fifty years, Noddy Holder's 'Merry Xmas Everybody' still enticed folks of all ages to sing and dance along in the festive spirit.... something else that was on offer at Copperfish!
A fabulous family event culminated in the awards for best decorated tractor. The competition was fierce and the accolades were obviously very much sought after and cherished by those who were awarded the top awards;
With the obligatory drum rolls it was announced that in third place was James Ede, in second place Alan Rundle and the winner was Annabella Smith whose prize was a Dip & Dine voucher donated by The Hannafore Point Hotel.
As the tractors fired up and headed off for their next port-of-call, Duloe, the crowds dissipated and headed home...a great night was had by all!
Liskeard Twinning with Kopychyntsi
Last week Liskeard Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy attended the meeting of Kopychyntsi Council, where they voted unanimously to approve the twinning of the two towns.
This week Simon and Cllr David Braithwaite are travelling to Warsaw in Poland on an aid convoy to Ukraine. Whilst in Warsaw, they will be meeting withBogdan Kelichavyi the Mayor of Kopychyntsi where they will sign the official twinning documents between Liskeard and his town.
Kopychyntsi lies to the south east of the city of Lviv, and in many ways has much in common with Liskeard. It has a population of similar size, and is predominantly surrounded by farming communities. Mayor Cassidy said: "I hope that we can learn a lot from each other going forward and it gives the people and the children of both our towns the opportunity to engage with people they wouldn’t otherwise be able to engage with."