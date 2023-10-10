In recent months this column has seen us report in depth on our roadshow travels, including the Town Show, Ploughman’s Festival, Looe Weekender, a number of events at Castle Park and, of course, our upcoming involvement in Liskeard ‘Lights Up’ on Saturday, December 9.
It has, however, been important to maintain our core business back at the studio in terms of our live broadcasting and this year has seen us increase the number of shows we are putting out.
The ‘evergreen legend’ that is Ken Strange has had a tremendous year with his afternoon shows including the Rock n Roll Show ‘Movin n Groovin,’ The Giant Jukebox and his popular ‘Back to the 60s’ show.
We have the fabulous DJ SBEEE whose ‘Music down the Decades’ show gives us a mix of classic 80s and 90s tracks, his regular ‘Random Fun’ show is just what it says on the tin and his brand new ‘Basement of Sound’ fills a great Saturday afternoon slot.
Presenter Barry Green has been with Liskeard Radio from the early years and is still giving us some fabulous music with his long-standing live ‘Soul Show’ every Monday afternoon.
He has recently added two great new broadcasts, his ‘Chill Room’ Show delivers some smooth soul and cool jazz tracks whilst his ‘Weekend Warm Up’ show, with co-presenter and wife, Christine, treats us to some great sounds and cheeky banter ahead of your weekend revelry.
Mike Allsopp’s established ‘Soul Motown and Funk Show,’ broadcast every Thursday evening, has become a firm favourite with listeners locally, nationally and even from across the pond
He has bravely come out of his comfort zone to present his new ‘Late Breakfast’ Show which includes an eclectic mix of music, local news and local interest articles.
His Saturday Night Show has recently included shows as varied as The Motown Story, Reggae and Ska Show and even a Glam Rock feature that’s not to be missed.
Finally, of course, Sharon Gowan’s Thursday evening ‘Beats n Vibes’ Show shakes the studio with some thumping sounds indicative, it would seem, of a well-spent youth!
We are also excited to welcome guest presenters into the studio including the return of the fabulous young Henry and Jacob with their ‘Metal Takeover’ Show, and we look forward to them joining us again later in the year.
Many of our live shows are also live video-streamed allowing listeners to see and interact with the presenters whilst on air.
Live studio interviews this year have included an exclusive with our Mayor Clr Simon Cassidy and two further interviews, firstly to raise awareness of Brain Tumour Research, on behalf of Thompsons Opticians, and a second to help cover funeral costs following the tragic loss of local bike enthusiast James Turner.
Liskeard Radio has, for the last three years, broadcast as a full-time online radio station 24hrs a day, 365 days a year and whilst we have a great catalogue of music to play out throughout the day we also have a number of fabulous ‘Syndicated’ shows airing regularly.
These are all new and include the Eurovision Show with Simon Harding, the Cornish Speaking Show, Radyo An Gernewegva, with Matthew Clarke and The Blues Cafe with Phil James all of which are an important part of our weekly schedule.
All our live shows are available to revisit shortly after first broadcast via the ‘on demand’ button found on the home page of our brand new website www.liskeardradio.com.
The website also includes a schedule of upcoming shows, information on your presenters and upcoming events plus a list of our valued local sponsors.
We are, of course, always on the lookout for new volunteer talent and invite anyone with a passion for music, who might just want to have a go at presenting, or with an interest in radio tech, to contact us via our email [email protected]
Similarly if you are a local business looking to advertise then just visit our website for details of our affordable advertising packages.