The weather has finally taken a massive upturn and blue skies are just what we need for the upcoming Festival Weekend at Looe which, this year, is being held between September 15-17.
Liskeard Radio has always been both proud and very keen to support events not just in our home town but those in the local areas surrounding it too and so when, back in spring, we were invited to take part in Looe Festival we were very excited at the chance of being involved.
For those of you who know Looe well you’ll no doubt have wandered along the front at Hannafore and without doubt you’ll have come across an amazing kiosk, aptly named Hannafore Kiosk, which has the best takeaway or dine-in menu you could possibly want.
I met proprietors Tim and Gina and their team just before lockdown and whilst that time was difficult for all food outlets they continued to provide a great service to customers when restrictions permitted.
What was, in the early days, more like somewhere to grab a quick drink or bite on passing has now become a destination venue not least because of Gina’s culinary skills and her Special ‘Weekend International’ menu’s which draw huge crowds of customers.
It wasn’t long before the smart seating and parasols appeared in their well-positioned courtyard followed of course, by the regular local entertainment for the customers..... something was evolving!
I wasn’t at all surprised that Tim and Gina were going to go all out for their part in the town’s festivities but I really was taken aback by the quality of acts that they had booked.......
The first name to jump out at me was that of the fabulous Leon Harvey, an acoustic singer/songwriter from Looe who is very well known on the circuit and with whom I had the pleasure of supporting at a recent private event.
Next was another fabulous Cornish singer/songwriter, Josh Curnow returning to ‘The Kiosk’ after a memorable appearance last year.
Josh is a multi-talented musician who has been touring full time for a number of years with his wide contrast of music from stripped back covers to crowd-pleasing guitar and piano performances.
As a 2016 Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Josh has had the opportunity to tour with and support big name artists and will certainly bring the X-Factor to the weekend.
Liskeard Radio will be performing our own sets and supporting all the other acts including the often comical Nob Headz, Josh Taylor, The Stowes and Engine Room.
We will also be hoping to LIVE Broadcast some parts of the weekend, so keep your eye on the schedule page of our brand new website www.liskeardradio.com
The act that has me most excited is that of Jump Jive Band ‘Company B’ who will be performing on the final day of the weekend.
They are a 7pc band who bring the musical, and visual, swing and energy of the 40s sounds to life and are described as one of the most entertaining acts in the South West introducing the music of Louis Prima, Louis Jordan and many more with their rhythm, horns and vocal talents plus some of their own tongue-in-cheek originals. I will definitely be there with my dancing feet ready!
We hope you can join us and help support the Lifeboats and Pentreath Mental Health charities.