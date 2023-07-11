After much anticipation and a great deal of organisation the Liskeard Town Show date had finally come around and what a fabulous day it was too....the warm weather had obviously been ordered by someone with divine connections....it arrived promptly and stayed with us for the whole day how could it not be a great event?
I arrived at the Liskeard Radio Studio just before 7.30am to meet with Presenter Ken Strange and to collect the gazebo and advertising banners we’d need to adorn our position at the show.
I had already loaded my car with the PA system the evening before to ensure I didn’t have to do too much early morning humping!
As we arrived at Merrymeet at 7.45am there was already a queue of traders’ vehicles at ‘Yellow Entrance A’ where passes and wristbands were checked before Tony, a lively guy with a muddy quad bike he clearly loved riding, shot off ahead of us to lead the way to our pitch.
By this time we had been joined by the rest of the ‘Infamous Five’ Presenters, Sharon, Barry and Christine and, with tent firmly and securely in place, the PA system was put together and sound checks completed.
Whilst the show offered, amongst other attractions, a fairground, food and trade stands, and a classic car show, the main ring hosted a variety of displays of cattle, horse and hound parades and competitions.
We, however, were positioned adjacent to the ‘Music Tent’ where a number of young performers and local groups were to be entertaining the revellers throughout the day.
First up was young Oliver Goldsworthy with his electric guitar solo....playing since he was 5 years of age his fingers ran up and down the frets with an almost majestic ease, the sound he created was just jaw-dropping and, as you can imagine, once he’d finished his performance Sharon was in like a shot arranging for him to play live in our studio......so look out for that one!!
Next ‘on stage’ were Liskeard Silver Band who recently performed at the Mayor-making ceremony at the Public Hall. They were very well received by a growing audience as were Looe’s Keltique Choir who followed them.
Whilst we played our own midday set Barry and Christine took the opportunity to network with some of the many traders at the various stands many of whom showed interest in working with us in promoting their respective businesses.
By contrast, Sharon and I were to later focus on supporting the food outlets, settling for a very satisfying nachos, chilli and cheese lunch!
Upon our return we were joined by Liskeard Mayor Simon Cassidy, dressed in all his finery who had, without doubt, sought us out with the sole intention of raiding my coffee flask as he has done so many times before!
At 6ft 13” tall Simon is an imposing and noticeable figure who is larger than life... I have to say his support of local events and of the town itself, is unquestionable so, maybe, he deserves a little light refreshment by way of appreciation.
We were also visited by the President and Chairman of Liskeard and District Agricultural Association Brian Wenmoth and Colin Dymond who, I’m sure, were more than happy with the outcome of the day.
After our own short set Peter Zalick and the Liskeard School sixth formers entertained the audience followed by young Liam Kinsley.
The remainder of the timetable gave us the Liskerret Choir in fine voice and finally the talented young Imogon Early.
As at many such shows Liskeard Radio will always support not just the event but the performers too, working with them to play during set-up gaps and to announce their arrival when required.....indeed we were on hand when Imogon’s PA failed her and were able to provide her with a wireless mic, linked to our own, to finish her set.
We also owe huge thanks to Beckie Brayley, General Secretary of the Association, for inviting us to be a part of this wonderful day, we certainly hope to be back next year......and it’ll be Barry’s turn to bring the PA!!