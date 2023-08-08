Ken started his music journey way back in 1962 when he joined his first band, The Royals, as lead singer.
During the course of the next 6 years he would work with many bands including Shane Fenton (aka 70s Glam Rocker Alvin Stardust) and The Fentones, Kenny Ball, The Kinks, The Animals, The Small Faces, Emile Ford, Jet Harris and the legendary Geno Washington, all of them massive names on the circuit in the 60s.
Ken would work the length and breadth of the UK performing on, Stage, Radio and TV and even cutting a track for Pye Records.
A recently unearthed recording of ‘Baby you know that I love you’ recorded by Ken, together with his band ‘The Set’ in the late 60s portrays delicate vocal talents not dissimilar to the likes of the Everly Brothers.
It was a bit of an Uncle Albert ‘Back in the 60s when I was playing in bands’ moment, then we heard it and realised he was actually very good and why he was touring with artists the artists he had been.
In 2003, after many years of performing, Ken decided to enter a new phase of his career as a DJ on the UK Rock ‘n’ Roll scene and by 2012, some fifty years on from his early days as a frontman, Ken was awarded DJ of the year at American-based Rock-it Radio, his first studio presenting stint.
Kens vast library of music spans eight decades and, as well as now being a guest Presenter at Prince Bishop Hospital Radio based in Bishop Auckland he is, of course, a regular Presenter and Events Team member at Liskeard Radio.
Ken can be heard live every Wednesday at 3pm with his Movin’ & Groovin’ Rock ‘n’ Roll Show, Thursdays at 3pm with his GIANT Jukebox Show and on Fridays with his new Back to the 60s Show.
Upcoming Events
This coming weekend marks the much anticipated 1st Liskeard Scouts Fun Day at Castle Park, Liskeard.
We have been involved with Kieron, his team and Mayor Cllr Simon Cassidy, in a number of events at the park this year and it is getting a great reputation as an outdoor venue.....at last count there were 35 stalls booked adding to the entertainment which includes a fab bouncy castle.
The ever-present Liskeard Radio Roadshow will be there with team members Mike, Sharon, Ken and mascot ‘Freddy the Teddy’, putting out some great music and supporting the other stallholders...so if you do want to meet a real-life 60s pop star come along and meet the man himself!
Looking forward too to The Ploughman’s Festival taking place at Liskeard School Cricket Field on Saturday 19th August.
A fabulous show featuring a number of live acts including Black Friday, Division and Jonah’s Lift.
There will be a craft market, street food, bar and, of course, Liskeard Radio will be supporting the acts and performing LIVE at the event so come along and join us.
Next time I’ll have some fabulous news of our involvement in Looe Festival in Sepember.