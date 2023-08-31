On the late evening of Tuesday, July 25 James Turner lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident at Horningtops. He had been on his way home from a ‘meet’ with fellow bike enthusiasts.
James was just 49 years of age and lived with his partner Lisa and their children in Widegates nr Looe.
Whilst we, the Liskeard Radio Team, were ‘doing our thing’ at last weekends Ploughman’s Festival two of those fellow enthusiasts approached colleague Sharon and myself to ask whether we would be able to help them raise awareness of their fundraising efforts
We invited both Steve (aka ‘Slap’) and Ant to join us in the studio a few days later where they spoke about their friend and they told us about a wonderful family man with a great sense of humour who would do anything for anyone.
James, they said, was self-employed and the family breadwinner so it was important that they raise funds to help the family with the funeral costs.
They told us how that, as a result of their early efforts, many local businesses and individuals had donated fabulous prizes which they were to raffle.
The interview can be found on our Liskeard Radio Facebook page.
A ‘meet’ had been arranged for that Sunday at The Chequered Flag Cafe Diner, on the A38, for friends to get together, show their support for his family, and to raffle off the many prizes donated to the fund.
I was invited along and was not surprised to see a car park full of motorbikes and even a fire engine, marking the team who had attended the tragic accident. The place was crowded, and rightly so.
I met with James’ partner Lisa and friend Jodie, her support over the last few weeks, both were overwhelmed at the turnout and well-wishes they had received at a truly difficult time.
The funeral is to be held on 12th September with details of a motorcycle cavalcade tribute to be determined.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up and it is hoped readers will be able to help raise the funds needed to cover those costs.
Here is the link;
https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-james-turner
Looe Festival
The Liskeard Radio Team are proud to have been involved with a number of local events this year supporting the Town Show, Ploughman’s and Castle Park Festivals to name just a few and also being involved in a number of groups looking at other local community issues.
We are therefore very pleased to have been invited to support this years Looe Festival on 15th - 17th September.
The Team will be at The Hannafore Kiosk on Marine Drive where we will joining a number of local artists providing the entertainment including Leon Harvey, Josh Curnow, Company B and many more.
We will be broadcasting some of the weekend live for those that cannot make it.
The Kiosk, I can attest, is well known for its excellent menu’s and will be supporting Pentreath Mental Health and Lifeboat charities and without doubt it will be a great weekend.
Finally, we are proud to announce our new website which, whilst still in the final stages of construction, is we hope, more user friendly and alluring to would-be sponsors....take a sneaky peek on www.liskeardradio.com.