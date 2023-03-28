Penultimate track ‘Our Town’ lift the mood melodically despite it being a song about saying goodbye and I’m sure Iris DeMent would thoroughly approve of this version of her song. The album closes with the modern Cornish anthem, ‘Cornwall My Home’, which I am not afraid to admit brought a lump to the throat and a tear to the eye. I’m not Cornish but I’ve lived here for over a decade now and it’s the kind of place that gets under your skin and in to your heart so hearing those soft vocal harmonies and mentions of famous landmarks gives me a moment of real connection. Whether the songs are their own, traditional compositions or modern classics, Harbottle & Jonas have the talent and soul to put their own stamp on it so I’ll keep them lodged firmly in my heart because it does me good and it will do you good too if you just let them in.