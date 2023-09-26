By the time he was buying his own vinyls, the early 70s had welcomed the ‘Glam Rock’ era with artists such as, Mud, Sweet and Alvin Stardust, and satin bomber jackets, flared trousers and penny-collar shirts were ‘must-have’ fashion accessories! Mike was also a great lover of dance and took every opportunity to attend local discos. One particular venue, known as ‘The Shack’ was run by two young friends, and provided a turning point with the introduction of Soul Funk music and the dance energy it provided.