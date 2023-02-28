What started as a mad idea on a balmy evening in the summer of 2013 has exceeded all expectations. Originally broadcasting on a 28 Day RSL licence as Liskeard FM (and briefly as Lyskerrys Radio in 2014) the station’s name eventually became Liskeard Radio in 2016 and in 2020 the station achieved its ultimate ambition of broadcasting full time, with regular live shows from a diverse variety of presenters.