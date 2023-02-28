This year marks the tenth anniversary of Liskeard Radio broadcasting to the local community.
What started as a mad idea on a balmy evening in the summer of 2013 has exceeded all expectations. Originally broadcasting on a 28 Day RSL licence as Liskeard FM (and briefly as Lyskerrys Radio in 2014) the station’s name eventually became Liskeard Radio in 2016 and in 2020 the station achieved its ultimate ambition of broadcasting full time, with regular live shows from a diverse variety of presenters.
From specialist music shows such as Wolfie’s rockabilly show, the Teenage Takeover metal show and Steve Hunt’s folk show Anthems In Eden, to Phil Seeva’s long running breakfast chat show and Martin Calvert’s multimedia magazine style show... the diversity of Liskeard Radio is apparent.
If you want to be a DJ then Liskeard Radio offers full broadcast training and support in our purpose built eco-friendly studio on Barras Street. The station has previously worked in partnership with Whitehead-Ross Education Consulting via the Kickstarter Scheme and is currently assisting with the Duke Of Edinburgh Award.
Presenter slots are open to all ages and all genres. If you would like to know more email [email protected] for further details.
Listen on www.liskeardradio.com, watch the live video streams on Mixcloud and interact in real time via Mixcloud chat, Facebook and WhatsApp.