LISKEARD Traders Association chair and vice-chair, Lin Moore and Tracy Adams, are to be hugely congratulated for an excellent celebration of the Easter Bank Holiday in Fore Street on Saturday morning, writes Mike Allsopp.
Considering the threat of poor weather their Easter Bonnet Parade drew considerable interest from children and parents alike. An array of colourful, and very creative hats, and huge smiles, were on display as children of all ages competed for the ultimate prize...chocolate eggs!
All the eggs and children's prizes were kindly donated by Barry at Liskeard Co-op.
Liskeard Radio's Mike Allsopp provided the street music and commentary as children arrived to register their participation with deputy mayor Cllr Christina Whitty and Cllr Lori Read looking on.
Age groups, 0 to five years, six to 11 years and 12 plus years were represented in equal numbers and presented the councillors with a difficult task of awarding individual prizes to the contestants.
Also on hand was children's favourite 'Treasure' and her best friend Valerie from Liskeard Community Treasure Chest who continued the mornings festivities with their Easter trail supported by many of the town's retailers and also the egg tombola which was organised by Lisa and Liz from 'Sweet Spot' and 'Bumble Bee' Knitting.
The prize for best overall bonnet went to little Tiggy Hawken who received a £40 voucher courtesy of Russell at Liskeard Cycle Shop.
The prize for best accompanying adult was a £20 voucher courtesy of Marc and Jo of The Fat Frog Restaurant.
Another notable event on the day was the 'soft opening' of Tiny Stitches in Fore Street, the proprietors of which, Charlotte and Tom, allowed us the use of their premises to both feed the music into Fore Street and present the awards when, the inevitable, spots of rain became a short, downpour. They also had a number of encouraging first day sales too!
The premises, selling beautiful, hand-made, young childrens clothing at affordable prices will be officially opening its doors on April 16.
All in all, a lovely event involving a number of the towns traders which brought a good many visitors to the town centre.
Liskeard Bowls Club
Liskeard Radio Presenter Ken Strange was joined in the studio by Bowls Club secretary, Lesley Tennant, who was looking to the season ahead at their Varley Lane Ground.
Lesley explained that the club was celebrating its 110th anniversary and whilst none of the original members are still at the club many of those now present are indeed senior players. The invite she said was for new members of all ages, particularly younger players, to join the club and keep this wonderful tradition going.
Anyone interested can contact Lesley via the Bowls Club website on www.liskeardbowlingclub.co.uk