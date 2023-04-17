Simon, as the Mayor prefers to be addressed, joined presenter Mike Allsopp in the studio on Thursday afternoon (April 13) to give his thoughts on issues including devolution, housing, policing, car parking and much much more. A frank and refreshingly open conversation ensued which was broadcast live and streamed across social media platforms. If you missed it you can Listen Again on Mixcloud or visit our Liskeard Radio Facebook Page for video footage... it is well worth a listen.
Easter Fun Day at Castle Park Saturday, April 25
A week beset by rain and cloudy skies made way for early morning sunshine as the stall holders’ vehicles trundled through the gateway of Castle Park and towards their allotted pitch sites... the 1st Liskeard Scouts Easter Fun Day had finally arrived after months of planning.
Liskeard Radio Events Team member Mike Allsopp: “As I unloaded my car and hoisted speakers onto stands and turntables onto my music desk I was acutely aware of the smell of food cooking in the Liskeard Scout’s Food Tent and before I’d even had chance to erect our colourful Liskeard Radio Banners and sound check a lovely sausage sandwich was thrust into my hand, just what I needed and indicative of the good natured event we were supporting. Keiron Jewell, the Scout Leader and organiser of the Fun Day greeted me warmly as his two-way radio crackled into action, advising him of the arrival of the children’s bouncy castle which was to be sited close to our music tent. Sound check complete and music filling the morning air I made my way across to introduce myself to the other stallholders. I had already been greeted by Nachelle Nightingale of Healthy Cornwall who promote healthy choices including diet and supporting smokers looking to quit. She has also been working with Liskeard Secondary School to pilot their ‘Stop Smoking and Vaping’ campaign.
After chatting briefly at the Liskeard Lions and Cancer Research tents the Mayor Simon Cassidy who had officially opened the event joined me in our tent for a chat and to relieve me of my flask coffee. I was joined by my colleagues, director Paul Program and presenters Sharon Stallard and Christine Green who, like myself, were sporting our new Liskeard Radio T-shirts and soon took over on the decks to the delight of the small crowd of dancers.
The Fun Day really was fun and well attended with locals having picnics in the warm sunshine and dancing around happily, it was a great day”.
Coronation Picnic In The Park Day Sunday, May 7
Check our Facebook page for details of this fabulous fun day for hosted by 1st Liskeard Scouts, Liskeard Radio and supported by the Town Council.
You can listen to Liskeard Radio live via www.liskeardradio.com and catch up with past shows on Mixcloud.