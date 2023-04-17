Liskeard Radio Events Team member Mike Allsopp: “As I unloaded my car and hoisted speakers onto stands and turntables onto my music desk I was acutely aware of the smell of food cooking in the Liskeard Scout’s Food Tent and before I’d even had chance to erect our colourful Liskeard Radio Banners and sound check a lovely sausage sandwich was thrust into my hand, just what I needed and indicative of the good natured event we were supporting. Keiron Jewell, the Scout Leader and organiser of the Fun Day greeted me warmly as his two-way radio crackled into action, advising him of the arrival of the children’s bouncy castle which was to be sited close to our music tent. Sound check complete and music filling the morning air I made my way across to introduce myself to the other stallholders. I had already been greeted by Nachelle Nightingale of Healthy Cornwall who promote healthy choices including diet and supporting smokers looking to quit. She has also been working with Liskeard Secondary School to pilot their ‘Stop Smoking and Vaping’ campaign.