In the last two weeks you’ve been treated to ‘The Motown Story’ charting the birth of the Tamla label and all the legendary artists that stepped through the doors at the iconic ‘Hitsville USA’ studio......then it was my ‘Legends’ Show featuring Michael Jackson from his early days with The Jackson 5, to The Jacksons, then of course his solo years as the undeniable ‘King of Pop’ featuring hits from the hit albums Bad, Off The Wall, Dangerous and, of course, the best selling album of all time Thriller!