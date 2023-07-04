Have you ever opened the wardrobe door and thought I don’t need half of the clothes I have in here?
A de-clutter is, they say, good for the mind and, quite often, good for the charity shops too.......and, what of the things you don’t throw out, well they probably get tidied up neatly in the empty space you’ve just created......and you feel great!
So, as we all stood together in the Liskeard Radio studio a couple of weeks ago and looked around we all agreed.....declutter!
A change in management is a great time for lots of things, including enhancing your workplace.
We have boxes of leads, headphones audio equipment, broken lights, mics and stands, some we need, some we might want to hang onto and some we just need to get rid of.
With clothes you can set a criteria.... have I worn this in the last 12 months, does it still fit etc?.....in the studio we have to think a little differently because all those leads, headphones and mics are potential replacements for those feeding the tech, so we do have to hoard a little.....but some stuff will definitely go!!
Then there is the the studio itself.....without doubt it needs more than a bit of a refresh.
The corporate-green painted walls, the broken shelves, even the office furniture needs a little TLC to brighten it up and make it that much nicer for our presenters and guests!
We are supporting a number of great local events in the next few weeks so in terms of the de-clutter and refresh we’ve really got to pull our fingers out and get a move on......thankfully we do have the assistance of our volunteer handyman Andrew to throw down his dust sheets and crack on for us while we are ‘out in the field!’
As Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen is otherwise occupied the post-painting interior design will fall on us, mostly I’d guess to the creative talents of our ‘Beats n Rants’ show presenters Christine and Sharon though hopefully no ‘Banksie’ wall art!
That aside, as a self-funding not for profit business, we are always grateful for the continuing support of our existing sponsors....local businesses that have been with us for some time and value the promotional opportunities Liskeards Community Radio Station can offer them.
We are also pleased, even excited, to say that we are currently in talks with a couple of other local businesses who are looking to join us as potential sponsors and we will update our readers with the outcome as soon as we are able.
We are also pleased to announce some new shows for our regular shedule, particularly the weekend offerings starting with the ‘Weekend Warm Up’ from our long serving Soul Show DJ Barry Green offering us a great mix of 80s and 90s dance hits plus a little new music every Friday at 7pm.
Then there’s my own ‘Saturday Night Show’ with Mike Allsopp at 9pm.......
In the last two weeks you’ve been treated to ‘The Motown Story’ charting the birth of the Tamla label and all the legendary artists that stepped through the doors at the iconic ‘Hitsville USA’ studio......then it was my ‘Legends’ Show featuring Michael Jackson from his early days with The Jackson 5, to The Jacksons, then of course his solo years as the undeniable ‘King of Pop’ featuring hits from the hit albums Bad, Off The Wall, Dangerous and, of course, the best selling album of all time Thriller!
This week I’ll going right off-piste with my Classic Reggae and Ska Show featuring all the best, popular dance floor hits of the genre......I think you’re going to enjoy it!
Tune in on www.liskeardradio.com.
As always we looking for would-be presenters and tech-interested volunteers to join us here at Liskeard Radio.
We can only be as good as our team members so if you feel you have what it takes just get in touch, we’ll be happy to provide the training necessary.
Similarly, if you are a business in Liskeard, Looe or the surrounding areas and are interested in advertising yourself via our airwaves then contact myself to discuss our affordable promo packages.
Next week, it’s the aftermath of the Liskeard Town Show.....there’ll be so much to talk about I’m sure!!